This charming well maintained home in the sought after community of Monteith Park boasts an inviting covered front porch, a two car attached garage and an oversized back deck perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Once inside this open floor plan home you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings and tons of natural light throughout the main living space. The large kitchen complete with island, entertainment bar, pantry, tons of cabinets and counter space and beverage fridge are sure to be any chef's dream. The primary en-suite offers a large walk-in closet and oversized bathroom. Upstairs you'll find four additional bedrooms with great closet space, two full bathrooms, a bonus room and rec room (currently being used as a billiards room). One upstairs bedroom serves as a second primary bedroom. Two upstairs bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. This home offers an amazing amount of storage space and is a must see! Downstairs HVAC, fridge & garage door NEW 2020, Water Heater NEW 2021.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $545,000
