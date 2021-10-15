Beautiful home in a mature, tree lined community awaiting a new owner looking for space! The Reseda floor plan provides a variety of options. Great open floor plan, home office on the main level as well as a guest suite(great for the in-laws). Large family rm w/gas fireplace opens to kit. & breakfast area, perfect for entertaining family & friends. Not to mention a spacious bonus rm, ideal for a media/game rm. The primary suite is a wonderful escape after a long day to relax & unwind. This home is move-in ready! Numerous upgrades & improvements have been completed; interior has been painted(w/the exception of the pantry & laundry room), new lux. vinyl plank floors on the main level, new carpet on the 2nd floor & bedroom on main level, new shower in primary bathroom, new light fixtures & ceiling fans, new appliances to come(cooktop, wall oven, microwave & dishwasher), landscaping, etc. Surround sound pre-wire. This home is priced below pre-listing appraised value.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $549,900
