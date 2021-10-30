Welcome to your dream home! This home is absolutely immaculate and shows like a model inside and out. You will be impressed from the moment you see this two story beauty with gorgeous front porch at the entry and upper level balcony off of the master bedroom. The inside is just as beautiful as the outside with more upgrades than you can imagine. Stunning wide plank wood floors, 3 fully tiled bathrooms with granite counters will make you feel like you are living in luxury. The kitchen is a chefs dream, including upgraded stainless steel appliances, cooktop stove with hood, double oven and large island that overlooks the open living area. The private guest area is located on main level to give your guests all the privacy they need when visiting. The upper floor offers 4 large bedrooms including the master suite with private balcony and a huge bathroom, soaking tub and enormous walk-in closet. An upper level laundry room with sink makes that chore one you won't mind. Simply stunning!
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $550,000
