 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $554,900

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $554,900

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $554,900

Quiet cul-de-sac street, one owner, 5 bedroom, 4 full bath home with wonderful floor plan in desirable Northstone. Main level features living room, formal dining, large family room & bedroom w/ en-suite bath that could be used as an office. Second level boasts large primary suite, huge bonus room and three additional secondary bedrooms, one with an en-suite bath. Fully fenced rear yard w/small basketball court and single hoop, deck and plenty of green space for enjoying the outdoors. Furnaces are high efficiency Trane units with smart Thermostats.Seven wired RJ-45 internet connections and modem & router wiring can support bandwidth up to 400 MBPS. Bonus room is wired for several speakers. Leaf Filter Gutter Protection installed in 2017. Garage features an Eagle MS-8000 lift to allow for parking 3 cars! Northstone Club has wonderful amenities (golf, tennis, clubhouse, pools) which require separate membership to Northstone Club. Superb location close to shopping, dining and interstate.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics