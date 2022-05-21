Beautiful front porch welcomes you into a 5 bedroom 3 full bath home in the popular Arrington community in Huntersville. Downstairs features include an office w/ french doors, formal dining room w/ picture Frame molding, great room w/ fireplace, kitchen, breakfast area, bedroom, & full bath. Upstairs includes a generously sized loft, great for movie night, large primary bedroom, 3 secondary bedrooms each w/their own walk-in closet and a laundry room. Kitchen includes quartz countertops, tile backsplash, & stainless steel appliances. Home has 2 inch blinds throughout along w/ custom shades in great room. Outside features a 240 square foot paver patio, built in Grill, and fenced-in yard. Home is on a great lot with trees in the back and a huge common space right in front of the home. Community salt water pool, playground, and beautiful club house make it a joy to living here. Home is also close to everything we love about Huntersville. Come see this home today and make it your own!
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $559,900
