5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $575,000

Lovely 5 bed, 3 bath CalAtlantic home in the desirable Arrington community in Huntersville. Front porch welcomes you into this well-maintained home with an open floor plan, hardwood floors, 8-foot doors, neutral paint and abundant natural light. Kitchen features staggered white cabinets, soft close drawers, granite counters, stainless appliances, gas cook-top, island with seating and pantry. Adjacent dining area, sunroom, and family room with gas fireplace. Bedroom and full bathroom on the main level. Office/flex space is perfect for working from home. Spacious primary bedroom with ensuite includes dual sinks, separate shower, soaking tub and walk-in closet. Loft with access to the balcony, three secondary bedrooms, full bathroom and laundry room complete the upper level. Large .4-acre yard with paver patio is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, kiddie pool and playground. Convenient to major highways, Charlotte, LKN, shopping and dining.