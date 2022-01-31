This stunning 5 BDRM, 2.5 BATH, John Wieland home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac st in the beautiful WYNFIELD neighborhood. You will be welcomed by a soaring, yet cozy, entrance. Gleaming hardwood floors! Bright, spacious, versatile room w/double doors can be an OFFICE/PLAYROOM/MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM! Nice sized Living & Dining RM. Fabulous Kitchen w/beautiful cabinets, Quartz countertops, stunning tiled b'splash, under-mount lights, GAS cooktop & wall oven/microwave! Great Room has floor to ceiling brick fireplace & vaulted ceiling. Upstairs feat. Large Owner’s suite~En-suite has 2 SINKS, jetted tub, stand alone shower & 2 walk in closets! UL also incl. 3 add’l BRs, FULL bath, huge linen closet & laundry room! Partially finished attic floor for add'l storage. Beautiful tree lined fenced backyard features screened in porch and deck! Perfect for entertaining! Community offers POOLS~CLUBHOUSES~ TENNIS COURTS~ PLAYGROUND! Easy access to I-77, Restaurant, Shopping & Hospital! A MUST SEE!
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $575,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
A touch of professional wrestling royalty comes to Mooresville this Saturday.
- Updated
A Mooresville teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds after a reported road rage incident Thursday, said Iredell Sherif…
- Updated
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
For five years, Loki worked alongside Mooresville Police Department Officer Jordan Sheldon before retiring in 2017, two years before Sheldon w…
- Updated
The Mooresville Parks & Recreation Department recently received a $500,000 grant to assist with the continued revitalization of Liberty Park.
- Updated
Mitchell Community College recently announced the selection of Marla Harris as dean of its Mooresville campus. Harris started her new role Jan. 13.
- Updated
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
- Updated
A group of volunteers dedicated their Saturday afternoon to an unusual clean-up in the Pisgah National Forest on Jan. 15. Organized by Wild South, a Spruce Pine-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving publicly-owned land in the southern Appalachians, removed a Volkswagen bus that had been sitting in a ravine near Table Rock Road for more than 40 years.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 16-22. For more information regarding specific plots o…