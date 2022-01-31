5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $575,000

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This stunning 5 BDRM, 2.5 BATH, John Wieland home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac st in the beautiful WYNFIELD neighborhood. You will be welcomed by a soaring, yet cozy, entrance. Gleaming hardwood floors! Bright, spacious, versatile room w/double doors can be an OFFICE/PLAYROOM/MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM! Nice sized Living & Dining RM. Fabulous Kitchen w/beautiful cabinets, Quartz countertops, stunning tiled b'splash, under-mount lights, GAS cooktop & wall oven/microwave! Great Room has floor to ceiling brick fireplace & vaulted ceiling. Upstairs feat. Large Owner’s suite~En-suite has 2 SINKS, jetted tub, stand alone shower & 2 walk in closets! UL also incl. 3 add’l BRs, FULL bath, huge linen closet & laundry room! Partially finished attic floor for add'l storage. Beautiful tree lined fenced backyard features screened in porch and deck! Perfect for entertaining! Community offers POOLS~CLUBHOUSES~ TENNIS COURTS~ PLAYGROUND! Easy access to I-77, Restaurant, Shopping & Hospital! A MUST SEE!

