5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $590,000

**Sellers are offering a 1 year Rate Buy Down to assist buyers with a year of savings on mortgage payments with the use of a lender who offers this program or our preferred lender!** Wonderful move in ready home only two years old in Stoneybrook Station. This beautiful home features a warm, welcoming covered front porch and charming stone exterior. Open floorpan with dining area and walk thru butler's pantry to the kitchen. Eat in breakfast and large kitchen island with granite countertops open to the family room with gas fireplace. Bedroom down with full bath could double as a home office. Spacious primary bedroom upstairs with open loft. Just minutes away from I-77, I-485, downtown Huntersville, Birkdale Village and other shopping areas. Schedule a tour to see what this home has to offer!