**Sellers are offering a 1 year Rate Buy Down to assist buyers with a year of savings on mortgage payments with the use of a lender who offers this program or our preferred lender!** Wonderful move in ready home only two years old in Stoneybrook Station. This beautiful home features a warm, welcoming covered front porch and charming stone exterior. Open floorpan with dining area and walk thru butler's pantry to the kitchen. Eat in breakfast and large kitchen island with granite countertops open to the family room with gas fireplace. Bedroom down with full bath could double as a home office. Spacious primary bedroom upstairs with open loft. Just minutes away from I-77, I-485, downtown Huntersville, Birkdale Village and other shopping areas. Schedule a tour to see what this home has to offer!
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $590,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Mooresville man was arrested Sunday after police said he shot and killed his wife.
The rats are coming! The rats are coming!
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Jan. 1-7.
The Mooresville Police Department arrested a local man on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.
Each corner of the United States has nationally — and sometimes internationally — renowned lake towns. Here's a look at some of the best, based on six areas: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life.
Here's when, what and how to watch.
Authorities said a woman ran a fundraising scam for a young girl with a life-threatening illness. Tammy Ann Domenick, 53, formerly of Buckingh…
Rangers worked quickly to remove the giant toad from the wild because a cane toad of its size will eat "anything it can fit into its mouth."
Actor Jeremy Renner tweeted he is home from the hospital more than two weeks after he was crushed in a snowplow accident.
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.