Back on Market - No Fault of Seller. This is a 5-Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, Walk-Out Basement home with a serene view of the golf course from your Deck. This home does require TLC and there is some deferred maintenance. Being sold "As Is" - repairs not able to be made. Hardwood floors compliment the open and airy main level. Primary Bedroom is on Main with a large walk-in closet. You'll enjoy a 2-story Great Room with gas fireplace that opens to the Kitchen and Breakfast area. Kitchen is modern with white cabinets, quartz counters and farm style sink - SS Refrigerator included. Upstairs find three spacious bedrooms, Loft and Full Bath. Finished basement used as workout area during the last year, however, many options exist to fit your lifestyle...media, recreation, craft...you decide! Bedroom and Full Bath too. Walk out to Screened Porch! Tons of storage. Dryer included! Please observe and use caution by Deck railing. NOTE: Golf, swim & tennis require Membership - NOT included in HOA dues.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $590,000
