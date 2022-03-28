 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $599,900

Welcome home! Beautiful home in desirable Macauley! Great curb appeal, mature trees, & covered front porch! 2-story foyer leads to spacious main level w/ gorgeous hardwoods & fresh paint throughout. Formal living room w/ oversized windows leads to dining room w/ decorative moldings & chandelier! Kitchen w/ island, breakfast bar, granite countertops, pantry, & ample cabinet space! Sunny breakfast area perfect for hosting gatherings! Huge, cozy great room w/ gas log fireplace & tons of natural light. Guest suite w/ double French doors & bathroom complete main level. Elegant owners retreat w/ tray ceiling & walk-in closet. En-suite bathroom w/ dual vanities, soaking tub, & walk-in shower! Spacious secondary bedrooms, bathrooms, laundry, & bonus room complete 2nd level. Screened-in back porch, large deck, & huge fenced in yard perfect for grilling, relaxing, & entertaining! Great Huntersville location close to Birkdale Village, restaurants, schools, parks, & shopping! Easy access to I-77.

