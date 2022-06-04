Fantastic Location! Better than brand new in Arrington. This 5 bedroom home has all the space you need. Guest Bedroom w/ FULL bath, perfect for multi generational living. Office / Flex space on the main level. Large formal dining located right off the kitchen. The kitchen features dreamy white cabinetry, granite counters, gas range, stainless steel appliances, large bar area looking over great room and breakfast area. The great room features gas log fireplace, crown molding, and open concept. Upstairs is the large master suite, tray ceiling, and large walk-in closet. The luxury bath has dual sinks, tile surround shower and garden tub. Large laundry! Tons of storage! Check out extra areas behind the stairs and in attic! Loft space makes an extra space to entertain friends. Custom pavor patio with gas fireplace. Close to Birkdale Village and restaurants. Community includes parks, sidewalks, street lights and salt water pool. Zip down Beatties Ford and avoid 77 for commute!
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $600,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Every graduating class has a list of accomplishments that the school’s administration is quick to boast about at their graduation ceremony. Fo…
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Last week, the quarry area at Carrigan Farms was transformed to a tropical island with white sands, pineapples, hula dancing and more.
The barking of a Great Pyrenees named Leo has racked up more than $750 in noise violation citations and attorney fees, said his owner.
A sea of blue walked onto the Coach Joe Popp Stadium field as the band played “Pomp and Circumstance” marking the beginning of the 2022 Moores…
The coronavirus mutant that is now dominant in the United States spreads faster than its omicron predecessors, is adept at escaping immunity and might possibly cause more serious disease. The new variant is a member of the omicron family, but it carries a mutation called delta that was a feature of the variant that was dominant in the middle of 2021. This appears to allow the virus to escape immunity from vaccines and prior infection, especially if someone was infected in the huge omicron wave that swept the world late last year and early this year.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 15-21. For more information regarding specific plots of…
A North Carolina man who scored a $10 million lottery prize is now convicted of first-degree murder. In August 2017, Michael Hill said he bought a non-winning ticket before deciding to try his luck on another scratch-off game. When he checked the new ticket, he discovered his “life changing” jackpot win. “I saw the one and then the zero and it still didn’t hit me,” he told the N.C. Education ...
Many hotels across the United States have done away with daily housekeeping service, making what was already one of the toughest jobs in the hospitality industry even more grueling.
During the May 17 meeting of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman, the Officer of the Year Award was presented to Officer Cameron Jones by…