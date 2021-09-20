5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $603,000
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting Monday and there were repeated interruptions during the public comment period.
The Mooresville Police Department is searching for the suspect who demanded medications from a pharmacy Saturday morning.
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…
A wreck involving a vehicle fire has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 39 mile marker.
Accusations by parents that the Mooresville Graded School District is promoting critical race theory and racial division through student surve…
The Mayberry side of Mount Airy takes center stage during the 32nd Mayberry Days Festival on Sept. 21-26 in Andy Griffith’s hometown.
The Troutman Police Department arrested a Mooresville man Thursday who is suspected of breaking a glass door at the Iredell-Statesville Schools meeting on Tuesday night.
Lox Leach is back on the ballot for Mooresville's Board of Commissioners after the North Carolina Board of Elections ruled that he shouldn't have been removed by the Iredell County Board of Elections.