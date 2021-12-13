 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $609,500

OVERSIZED CORNER LOT! LOCATION TO CLUBHOUSE! IMMACULATE! This well renovated home is move in ready with nice light fixtures, refrigerator (negotiable), backsplash in kitchen, double ovens, quartz countertops, gas cooktop in island and open to family and breakfast room. The washer dryer to convey! The 5th bedroom has an attached bathroom and could be a 2nd master or game room. Golf cart to the clubhouse, golf course and pool (or walk!). The yard is large enough for play set and so much more! The home also offers a space for 2 offices (1 down and 1 in master or sitting area). The crawlspace has also been renovated as well as a new roof (2018). All of this in desirable Northstone community..convenient to grocery, shopping and commuting ! Home will not last long in the market. Act fast!!

