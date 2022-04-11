Truly one of the most magnificent homes in Gilead Ridge, this MOVE-IN ready home is perfect for those wanting privacy but still want to enjoy the community of subdivision. NEW ROOF! BRAND NEW HVAC SYSTEMS! On almost 0.2 acres, this lot is THE best of the community -- ultimate privacy with beautiful serene farmland behind. Enjoy gorgeous sunrises and sunsets out on your COMPLETELY BRAND NEW deck & fully fenced-back yard. Home has been freshly painted & has upgrades galore! Luxurious chefs kitchen w/ quartz countertops, cabinets galore, stainless steel appliances & an adorable white farmhouse sink! Multiple living spaces on main floor including sunroom/living room/playroom, large family room, separate dining room, and another living room off front door! With 4 bedrooms on the second floor, home hosts over 3400 square feet of fully useable space. Third floor features additional BR w/ private full bath! Primary bedroom has dual vanities, garden tub & large walk-in closet. Newer carpet!
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $610,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said 24 people have been arrested on numerous drug charges in undercover investigations.
A Mooresville man, out on bond for cocaine and other charges, was arrested again Friday for selling fentanyl pills, the Mooresville Police Dep…
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
Some UNCG students and graduates are concerned conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's appearance on campus April 11 will increase harassment of the transgender community.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
Apr. 8—Officials have so far confirmed five tornadoes touched down and 55 homes were destroyed or damaged during the storms in South Carolina this week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and local emergency managers continue to assess damage in counties impacted by the severe weather that struck on Tuesday and Wednesday. "With more detailed assessments ongoing, these estimates ...
MOORESVILLE — The distinct ping of a well-hit softball echoed across the stadium. Hickory Ridge’s Tori Kirkpatrick had sent the ball deep into…
Iredell County Health Department provides low-cost walk-in lab services to Iredell County residents (18 years of age or older). The certified …
The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, which has a location in Mooresville, will be opening a restaurant in Winston-Salem.