5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $610,000

Truly one of the most magnificent homes in Gilead Ridge, this MOVE-IN ready home is perfect for those wanting privacy but still want to enjoy the community of subdivision. NEW ROOF! BRAND NEW HVAC SYSTEMS! On almost 0.2 acres, this lot is THE best of the community -- ultimate privacy with beautiful serene farmland behind. Enjoy gorgeous sunrises and sunsets out on your COMPLETELY BRAND NEW deck & fully fenced-back yard. Home has been freshly painted & has upgrades galore! Luxurious chefs kitchen w/ quartz countertops, cabinets galore, stainless steel appliances & an adorable white farmhouse sink! Multiple living spaces on main floor including sunroom/living room/playroom, large family room, separate dining room, and another living room off front door! With 4 bedrooms on the second floor, home hosts over 3400 square feet of fully useable space. Third floor features additional BR w/ private full bath! Primary bedroom has dual vanities, garden tub & large walk-in closet. Newer carpet!

