5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $615,000

Beautiful, move-in ready home that is Beckett’s most popular floor plan on one of the best lots in the neighborhood. This 2-story open-concept home has 5 bedrooms plus a bonus room and office, 4 full bathrooms, a 3-car garage and a screened-in porch. The first-floor features include a gourmet kitchen with a large center island (and built-in wine fridge), stone fireplace, dining room, eating area, office, bedroom and full bathroom. Second floor has a spacious owner’s retreat with ensuite bathroom and two walk-in closets as well as a large bonus room, laundry and three additional bedrooms and two additional bathrooms (one ensuite). The backyard backs up to the woods and has lots of flat space with a large paver patio and pergola. Beckett community features a community pool, playground, clubhouse and miles of sidewalks and is less than 10 minutes from Birkdale Village and Lake Norman with quick access to Charlotte. 3D Matterport tour and video are available.