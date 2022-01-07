Beautiful, move-in ready home that is Beckett’s most popular floor plan on one of the best lots in the neighborhood. This 2-story open-concept home has 5 bedrooms plus a bonus room and office, 4 full bathrooms, a 3-car garage and a screened-in porch. The first-floor features include a gourmet kitchen with a large center island (and built-in wine fridge), stone fireplace, dining room, eating area, office, bedroom and full bathroom. Second floor has a spacious owner’s retreat with ensuite bathroom and two walk-in closets as well as a large bonus room, laundry and three additional bedrooms and two additional bathrooms (one ensuite). The backyard backs up to the woods and has lots of flat space with a large paver patio and pergola. Beckett community features a community pool, playground, clubhouse and miles of sidewalks and is less than 10 minutes from Birkdale Village and Lake Norman with quick access to Charlotte. 3D Matterport tour and video are available.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $615,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
One Mooresville building was heavily damaged after a storm blew through Iredell County early Monday morning with winds gusting around 40 miles…
- Updated
A Mooresville student was injured this afternoon when he made contact with electric power lines that were downed by recent storms.
The picture of what a winter storm did to Iredell County is clearer after 24 hours, according to Fire Services & Emergency Management Dire…
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.
Amber Uresti said she and her 6- and 3-year-old daughters had gone inside the restaurant before her husband, who was tasked with getting the cake.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 23-29. L…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Richard Coleman has thrown his hat into the ring for the Iredell County Board of Commissioners race and hopes his conservative views on govern…
A local automotive dealership handed out nearly $25,000 to three Mooresville agencies.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 15-20. For more information regarding specific plots o…