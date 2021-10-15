5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $615,000

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This spacious Hamilton plan has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and almost 4,000 square feet. The main floor includes a sunroom, study with French doors, a dining room connected to butler's pantry, and a guest suite. The upper floor has the owner's suite and two secondary bedrooms while the third floor has a large bedroom & full bath. All bathrooms feature gray cabinets and the owner's bath, guest bath, and powder room have been upgraded to quartz counters. The kitchen and butler's pantry have white cabinets, quartz counters, and a ceramic tile backsplash. Enjoy the outdoors on the 16 x 12 deck or paver patio with firepit and seating wall. Other extras include a gas fireplace with stone surround, tray ceilings in the foyer & dining room, and composite stairs. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and greenway. Visit today!