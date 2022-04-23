 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $618,000

You won’t want to miss this beautiful 5-bedroom, 3.5 bath home on a premium lot! Wonderful, open floor plan with plenty of natural light, gorgeous light fixtures and terrific moldings. Home was built in 2018 and has been well maintained. Custom paint. Elegant great room, featuring stone fireplace. Lovely kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless appliances & tile backsplash. Master suite features tile shower, separate tub as well as a large, walk-in closet with solid shelving. Large, flat backyard backing up to trees! Enjoy the paver patio, pergola and backyard firepit. Great location, near Birkdale Village and Charlotte. Arrington neighborhood offers excellent community amenities such as a saltwater pool, kiddie pool, clubhouse, walking trails and playground.

