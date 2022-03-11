5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $625,000

Holy canolli we are going to check some boxes with this one! From the moment you walk in the front door you can see the wooded backdrop through the archways and out the rear windows of the home! Loads of natural light and warm feels in this 5 Br, 4 1/2 Bath with 4 br closets that are walk-in! A main level guest suite with walk-in shower plus dual sinks, additional 1/2 bath on the main, office/flex space, formal dining, open concept kitchen with quartz counter tops, SS appliances, gas range, breakfast nook, fireplace, and solid surfaces throughout the main level living area. Open staircarse with metal spindles, and a wide open loft area. Upstairs the primary suite features dual sinks, walk-in shower, tub and a huge walk-in closet. BR 3 & 4 have a Jack and Jill bath. BR 5 is a second guest suite. Two GUEST SUITES plus the primary suite! Outside - wooded views to the back, common space to the front. Energy Star Home. Community pool, clubhouse & playground. Showings start 3/12