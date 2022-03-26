5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $625,000

Welcome home! This large 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 3-car garage, 2,950+ heated sq ft house in the beautiful Beckett neighborhood in Huntersville is now available! This is a rare find as homes in this neighborhood are not readily available! This home features: 1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs (great for overnight guests), 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and laundry room are all upstairs. Large loft area upstairs can be used as a media room or a spacious home office. Engineered wood floors in living areas on the first floor. Tasteful espresso kitchen cabinets in the gourmet kitchen with a newly added wine bar featuring a wine cooler! Stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and big walk-in pantry! Large fenced in backyard with firepit and covered, screened in porch area off the back of the house for evening relaxation or to enjoy your morning coffee. Beckett has a community pool, clubhouse and playground area for kids. Close to shopping and dining at Birkdale Village! Don't miss this one!