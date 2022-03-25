5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $629,900

Prepare to be impressed as this 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home looks and feels brand new! Find your way to the formal dining room showcasing a tray ceiling and ample space for all your guests! The chef's kitchen enjoys granite countertops, ample cabinetry space, a large breakfast bar, and recessed lighting. Take your meals to the kitchen table or out on the screened-in porch and enjoy the breeze! The stacked stone-centered fireplace is the perfect place to host a movie night. The primary bedroom, on the main level, offers a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom featuring a dual sink vanity and a soaking tub. Upstairs, three additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a bonus room complete this beautiful home. Being in a Skybrook neighborhood gives you the option to access the Skybrook Golf Club, Racquet Club, Swim Club, Fitness Center, Playgrounds, and Skytop Grill! Skybrook Pool and Golf can be joined at an additional cost. Measurements to be updated soon!