This home has EVERYTHING!!! NEW and UPDATED!!! Beautiful 5 bedroom with a bedroom and full bath on the main level. All carpet has been replaced in 2020. Kitchen and main level bathroom countertops updated in 2021! Hard wired security cameras. Primary and 2nd bedroom have en suite bathrooms. Custom light fixtures and remote control ceiling fans throughout home. Plantation shutters on main level with custom cordless shades in all bedrooms. Walk-in kitchen pantry. Custom woodgrain kitchen island. Outdoor kitchen, pizza oven, firepit, lights, covered patio wired for TV and speakers, large fenced in backyard with trees around! Shed in backyard. Dual paved stone walkway.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Footage of Boumkwo carefully stepping over each hurdle while the other athletes race away ahead of her has since gone viral on social media.
History was made Saturday night as Taylor Loyd became the first Miss Statesville in the Miss North Carolina’s 85-year history to take the top prize.
Costco will now ask for shoppers’ membership cards along with a photo ID to use the self-checkout registers – the same policy as regular check…
The asymmetrical mini-dress by Spanish label Loewe appears to be floating, without any visible means of support.