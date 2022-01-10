 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $650,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $650,000

Welcome Home to this immaculately maintained home in the desirable MacAulay subdivision. This cul-de-sac home overlooks a large neighborhood pond and tree lined streets with a masterfully built screen porch with privacy, a fully finished basement, a new roof in 2016, a new upstairs A/C in 2020 and an expanded driveway in 2020. Enjoy active living with a neighborhood community pool, parks, walking trails, tennis courts. Walk to A-rated Grand Oak elementary school at the front of the neighborhood. Close to shopping, dining, golf and country clubs and airport.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics