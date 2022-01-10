5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $650,000

Welcome Home to this immaculately maintained home in the desirable MacAulay subdivision. This cul-de-sac home overlooks a large neighborhood pond and tree lined streets with a masterfully built screen porch with privacy, a fully finished basement, a new roof in 2016, a new upstairs A/C in 2020 and an expanded driveway in 2020. Enjoy active living with a neighborhood community pool, parks, walking trails, tennis courts. Walk to A-rated Grand Oak elementary school at the front of the neighborhood. Close to shopping, dining, golf and country clubs and airport.