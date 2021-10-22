5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $670,000

Showings start Friday Oct. 22nd at 9am for this amazing Birkdale home!!! This 3 story home has a completely remodeled first floor. All kitchen appliances are new and the high end induction stovetop is amazing. Flooring, cabinets and countertops are all stunning. Not to mention all the details make this home perfectly move in ready. The upper floor had a large master suite 3 secondary bedrooms with good storage and a huge bonus/bedroom that has so many options for use. Plus, don't forget about the 3rd floor which makes a perfect office or recreational space. All of this sitting on one of the best fence in golf court lots in the community. You can sit on your beautiful screened in porch or large deck and overlook the 14th tee!!! Don't miss your chance to own this fabulous home!