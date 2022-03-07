 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $672,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $672,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $672,000

Beautifully maintained, 5 BDs/4 BHs, Brick Home w/3car garage, located on a 0.54-acre corner lot, in the desirable Cashion Woods community in the heart of Huntersville! Just 4 miles to Birkdale Village shopping center and 2.7 miles to Lake Norman. The large foyer is flanked by a dual staircase. This fantastic home features a 2-story great room, formal dining, formal living, sunroom, bedroom, and full bath on the main level. The open kitchen has lots of granite counter space, a huge island, double oven - perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, a grand primary suite with sitting area, two walk-in closets, and large primary bathroom; 3 secondary bedrooms; 2 served by a jack and jill bath; the 3rd en-suite bath. This AMAZING home features a fully fenced rear yard w/a a sizeable deck and an 1847 sqft tall walk-in crawlspace which can be converted into a basement.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics