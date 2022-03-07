Beautifully maintained, 5 BDs/4 BHs, Brick Home w/3car garage, located on a 0.54-acre corner lot, in the desirable Cashion Woods community in the heart of Huntersville! Just 4 miles to Birkdale Village shopping center and 2.7 miles to Lake Norman. The large foyer is flanked by a dual staircase. This fantastic home features a 2-story great room, formal dining, formal living, sunroom, bedroom, and full bath on the main level. The open kitchen has lots of granite counter space, a huge island, double oven - perfect for entertaining. Upstairs, a grand primary suite with sitting area, two walk-in closets, and large primary bathroom; 3 secondary bedrooms; 2 served by a jack and jill bath; the 3rd en-suite bath. This AMAZING home features a fully fenced rear yard w/a a sizeable deck and an 1847 sqft tall walk-in crawlspace which can be converted into a basement.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $672,000
