 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $674,900

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $674,900

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $674,900

Welcome home to this beautiful 5 bed, 4 bath home in Charlotte! Third floor bonus room. Hardwood flooring in main areas. Gorgeous granite in kitchen. SS appliances- cooktop, range, dishwasher, microwave. 2 car garage. Don’t miss!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics