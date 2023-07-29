Beautiful New Construction home without the wait! Enjoy cooking in this well appointed gourmet kitchen with stainless hood, wall oven with convection microwave above, gas range and kitchen island for serving & gathering. The main floor hosts a guest room with access to a full bathroom, dining room, great room, work center, and butlers pantry. There are 4 additional bedrooms ,2 additional baths, a laundry room on the second floor and a spacious loft for lounging and gaming! The primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet and primary bath with dual vanities and a large tiled shower and linen closet. This home is loaded with upgrades like a tandem garage for additional parking or storage,gas fireplace, and LVP flooring on the main. Don't miss out on this show piece!