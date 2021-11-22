 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $675,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $675,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $675,000

Beautifully maintained, 2 story, 5 bedroom/Bonus, 3.5 bath, All Brick Home w/3 car garage, located on spacious lot, in highly desirable The Hamptons community in the heart of Huntersville! OPEN PLAN with so many details & lovely finishes including tons of millwork, charming archways, custom light fixtures & more. Formal Dining Room & Office! Step down into Great Room w/gas fireplace & custom mantle! Custom Kitchen offers corian counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, custom tile back splash, custom light fixture, recessed lighting, pantry, built in desk area, spacious breakfast area & hardwood floors! Primary Bedroom on upper level features double tray ceiling/ceiling fan w/light, walk in closet & private bath! Guest Bedroom/Bedroom 2 w/private bath on upper level! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms! Flex Room currently used as Bedroom features closet/attic storage! Bedroom 5/Bonus! AMAZING Screened Porch w/gorgeous, stone, gas fireplace, wood beam ceiling & ceiling fan!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics