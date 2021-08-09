Looking for a quality one owner home with space & convenience to shopping recreation & access to main roads? This John Wieland build provides all of that plus more! Guest bedroom on main floor, A Primary Suite over 900 square feet of luxurious room, 2 walk in closets, a sitting room and a flex space all within the suite. Recently updated oversized deck with Pergola provides amazing outdoor entertaining. Green space next door, owned by the HOA, provides a buffer and adds to the beauty of the lot. Hardwoods on the 1st floor living areas & lots of windows provide an opulent & bright space. Your new homes location at the front of the neighborhood eliminates those long wait times getting in & out of Skybrook during high traffic times. 8 foot doors on the main, 9 foot second floor ceilings, Iron railings on staircases, Built Ins, finished 3rd floor (set up as a theater room currently) all point to the incredible quality of the home. Plus the amazing opportunities living in Skybrook offers!
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $675,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
- Updated
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
- Updated
The final buzzer has sounded. The last pitch has popped the mitt. Game over.
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Oakridge Farm Highway at Landis Highway Mooresville.
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
- Updated
A group of parents met outside the offices of the Mooresville Graded School District on Friday morning to protest the decision made Thursday t…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Awesome investment opportunity! This hidden gem has unlimited potential! Walking distance to the Civic Center, Swimming Pool, minutes to Downt…
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney emphasized Wednesday the new 2021-22 required state social studies standards …
- Updated
Due to increases in the number of new COVID cases, the Mooresville Graded School District will require face coverings for students, staff and …