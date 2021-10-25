 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $679,900

Welcome home to this pristine Craftsman house. Open floor plan greets you w/ flex space & dining room featuring modern butler's pantry w/ wine fridge & ample storage. Stay organized coming from garage w/ nestled drop zone. Gourmet kitchen has upgraded cabinetry w/ 2 tone island, marble style quartz counters + 36" gas cooktop w/ glass hood & wall oven. Large walk in pantry w/ wood shelving. Bright living room w/ fireplace & custom shelves. 1st floor suite w/ walk in closet & full bath. Breakfast nook leads into extended trek decking beneath covered porch & lush green space. Private owner's suite w/ tray ceiling & bath w/ free standing tub & 2 walk-in closets & frameless shower + loft & bonus. Many upgrades including luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout main living areas & tankless water heater. Secondary rooms include walk-in closets. Walden is great community w/ pool, clubhouse, playground, walking trails & community events! Close to I-77, Birkdale Village & more...

