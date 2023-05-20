Welcome home to 9208 Cantrell Way! Walking through the front door you are greeted with warm sunshine and you'll be amazed at the open floor plan. On the main level there is an Office and a full guest suite / 2nd office. Entertainer's dream kitchen complete the eating areas and provide a congregating island, gas range and spacious pantry. Upstairs showcases a loft, good sized bedrooms, laundry room + Owner's retreat with en suite. This home features a private fenced in on a premium wooded lot. Step outside onto the oversized techno-bloc patio. Be still in lush landscaping and mature trees. Close to Birkdale village, Rosedale shops, I -77 and more.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $685,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Toyota nears first major hiring phase for NC plant, it says more people interested in working there than at any of its U.S. plants
The Liberty plant is an example of Toyota "building things locally where they are sold,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of Unit Manu…
I-SS announces new administrative appointments after board approves superintendent’s recommendations
Following the announcements of several retirements, the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education approved the following personnel appointments.
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.
A university professor broke a record for the longest time living underwater without depressurization this weekend at a Florida Keys lodge for…
"American Childhood: A Photographic History" by Todd Brewster; Scribner (320 pages, $36) ——— Of all the things America invented, the greatest …