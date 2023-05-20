Welcome home to 9208 Cantrell Way! Walking through the front door you are greeted with warm sunshine and you'll be amazed at the open floor plan. On the main level there is an Office and a full guest suite / 2nd office. Entertainer's dream kitchen complete the eating areas and provide a congregating island, gas range and spacious pantry. Upstairs showcases a loft, good sized bedrooms, laundry room + Owner's retreat with en suite. This home features a private fenced in on a premium wooded lot. Step outside onto the oversized techno-bloc patio. Be still in lush landscaping and mature trees. Close to Birkdale village, Rosedale shops, I -77 and more.