This stunning Saussy Burbank GOLF COURSE home with a double Charleston-style covered front porch is located in the highly desirable Skybrook community on the Cabarrus side. Upon entry, there is an ample dining area, a private study with French doors and an open, airy kitchen with granite and tons of cabinets that opens to a gorgeous great room with plenty of room to entertain. There is a quaint breakfast nook as well as a multi-functional keeping room/sunroom that leads to a huge deck with pergola offering a large, useable yard and the most amazing views of Skybrook's prestigious 13th fairway. Upstairs, enjoy the spacious bedrooms/bonus and the large primary bedroom with a spacious closet and separate vanities and a soaking tub. This home offers a massive, awesome bonus/fifth bedroom as well as a newer HVAC AND Roof! All of this and Cox Mill schools, lower taxes and resort amenity options like optional pools (w waterslides!), the golf course, fitness, tennis, walking trails and more.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $689,000
