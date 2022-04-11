 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $697,000

***MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED*** Where to begin?? AMAZING 5BR/4BA beauty nestled on 12th fairway of Skybrook golf course. You are going to LOVE it! Tons of space including a large bonus room plus a BONUS bonus room w/attached space that could easily be converted in to a 6th BR (as if 5 wasn't enough)! Beautiful warm hardwoods on main. Spacious formal DR to accommodate large gatherings. LR currently being efficiently used as an office. Oversized FAM RM features built-ins flanking the gas-log FP w/raised hearth. Graciously sized KIT boasts large center island, granite, SS appls, double wall ovens, pendants, extended eat-in brkfst area. Enjoy your early morning coffee in the cheery sunroom overlooking the golf course. BR & full BA on main! Upstairs you will find more beautiful hardwoods, one BR w/ensuite BA, two BRs w/Jack & Jill bath, the bonus rooms (plural) previously mentioned & a gorgeous, cozy primary suite w/huge BA & sun-filled closet. Cabarrus County schools! Welcome Home!

