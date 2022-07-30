5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $699,999

Gorgeous and hard to find 2 story 5 bedroom 3.5 bath, Essex II home in Cobblestone Manor. This meticulously maintained open floorplan with a dedicated office with French doors makes working from home a breeze! Beautiful kitchen with quartz counter tops, oversized island with breakfast bar seating, gray subway tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, including a gas cooktop and wall oven. The stunning kitchen opens into the large family room with a gas fireplace. Downstairs offers a private bedroom with an en suite bath and walk-in closet. The owners' suite boasts a large walk-in closet with direct access to the laundry room, dual vanities, and a garden tub. Two spacious secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets plus an additional bed/bonus room complete the upstairs! Enjoy your favorite beverage on the screened-in porch overlooking sand-set pavers and sitting wall which is perfect for entertaining! Great community location with easy pool access! Showings begin 6/11.