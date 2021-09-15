 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $703,000

This Huntersville two-story home offers a three-car garage.

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 2-8

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Rick Steves’ Europe: Communicating in Italy

I am terrible at foreign languages. Despite traveling around Europe four months a year since I was a kid, I can barely put a sentence together anywhere east or south of England. But with some creative communication, I manage just well enough to write guidebooks, produce TV shows, and enjoy Europe on vacation. And nowhere do I have more fun communicating than in Italy.

