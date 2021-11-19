5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $710,000

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This 5-bedroom/4-bath Roanoke plan features a first-floor guest suite with full bath, a spacious family room with fireplace, designer kitchen with island and oversized pantry, plus a deck with stairs to the backyard, and a brick paver patio with fire pit. The second floor has four bedrooms including the owner's suite and three secondary bedrooms as well as a loft area. The kitchen features upgraded white cabinets, granite counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and wine refrigerator in the butler's pantry. The owner's bath features a tiled shower with bench seat & semi-frameless door and separate sink areas. Additional 'extras' include an upgraded trim package, additional windows, and tray ceilings in the foyer, dining, and owner's bedroom. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and greenway. Visit today!