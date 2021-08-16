5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $725,000

This home has been updated with hardwood flooring, light French Grey paint and a back deck. NEW roof in 2021. 3 NEW complete HVAC systems in 2021.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This home has been updated with hardwood flooring, light French Grey paint and a back deck. NEW roof in 2021. 3 NEW complete HVAC systems in 2021.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
One man is dead after a shooting at Magla Park on Wednesday night, according to the town of Mooresville.
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney addressed mounting COVID-19 concerns during a highly-charged Board of Educati…
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night at Magla Park, according to the town of Mooresville.
The Mooresville Police Department identified the man killed in Magla Park on Wednesday as Jacob Dean Koury, 23, of Cornelius.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 5-11. Li…
I was driving over my favorite spot on my favorite bridge at my favorite time of day, heading into the heart of one of my favorite towns, Moor…
A Mooresville man is facing a dozen counts of identity theft.
A stop for a traffic violation led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on drug charges.
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
Kimberly Morse was rewarded by the American Red Cross for saving the life of a Lake Norman High School student three years ago.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.