This 3-story Hamilton plan has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and more than 3,800 square feet. The main floor features a study with French doors, a dining room connected to butler's pantry, and a guest suite in addition to the kitchen and family room. The upper floor includes the primary suite, three secondary bedrooms and the 3rd floor includes a bedroom & full bath. The kitchen has gray cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, & stainless appliances including a gas cooktop & wall oven. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear 16x12 deck. Other extras include a gas fireplace with slate surround, tray ceilings in the foyer & dining room, faux coffered ceiling in the study, composite stair treads, drop zone and a wine refrigerator in butler's pantry. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.