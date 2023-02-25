This Colfax plan has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and over 3,400 square feet. The main floor features a beautiful kitchen with island, a family room with gas fireplace, a dining room with tray ceiling, an office with French doors & faux coffered ceilings, and a guest bedroom with full bath. The kitchen and butler's pantry have white cabinets and the island is a contrasting brown burlap. The kitchen also has quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. All cabinets in the home feature soft-close doors & drawers. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including the primary bedroom which also includes a luxury primary bath, 3 full baths, and a loft. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear screened porch and paver patio with firepit and seating wall. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Visit today!