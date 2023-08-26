NEW construction in Huntersville! Choose you own Design Features for this 5-BR/4-BA Roanoke plan includes a guest suite on the main level with full bath, butler's pantry, decorative window package in the study and family room, tray ceilings, luxury primary shower and more! Beautiful EVP flooring runs throughout the main living areas. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including the primary suite. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas range, dishwasher and microwave. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck and screened porch. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.