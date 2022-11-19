5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $770,000

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This Charleston plan has five bedrooms, four baths, a 3-car garage, and more than 3,700 square feet. The main level features a guest suite with full bath, a spacious family room with fireplace, a study with French doors & faux coffered ceiling, a butler's pantry, and a formal dining room with tray ceiling. The second floor has four bedrooms including the primary suite and three secondary bathrooms, and a large bonus room with more than 300 SF. The designer kitchen features gray cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. All bathrooms have been upgraded to include quartz counters. Enjoy the outdoors on the screened porch or paver patio with fire pit and seating wall. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.