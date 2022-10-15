5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $775,000

This spacious Hamilton plan has 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and a finished basement. The main floor features a study with French doors, a dining room connected to butler's pantry, and a guest suite in addition to the kitchen and family room. The upper floor includes the primary suite, two secondary bedrooms and a loft, and the basement includes a bedroom, full bath, & rec room. The kitchen has white cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, & stainless appliances including a gas cooktop & wall oven. Enjoy the outdoors on the 16 x 12 deck or paver patio with firepit. Other extras include a gas fireplace with marble surround, tray ceilings in the foyer & dining room, composite stairs with metal balusters, and upgraded trim. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.