Choose your own design features in this beautiful, 2-story, 5-Bedroom/4-Bath home! This Roanoke plan has been selected to be built on this lot, but you can make it your own by selecting all interior and exterior design features from our curated collection, featuring the latest in home design elements. The first floor of this home features a guest suite on the main level, a large, beautiful kitchen, family room with fireplace, dining room with tray ceiling, & office with French doors. Four additional bedrooms are upstairs, including the primary bedroom which features a large walk-in closet, & the primary bath, which features a garden tub & a separate tiled shower. The upper floor also includes a spacious loft. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear screened porch, deck, and paver patio with fire pit. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, and playground.