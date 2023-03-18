Choose your own design features in this beautiful, 2-story, 5-Bedroom/4-Bath home! This Charleston plan has been selected to be built on this lot, but you can make it your own by selecting all interior and exterior design features from our curated collection, featuring the latest in home design elements. The first floor of this home features a guest suite on the main level, along with a large, beautiful kitchen, family room with fireplace, dining room, and study. Four additional bedrooms are upstairs, including the primary bedroom which features a large walk-in closet, and the primary bath, featuring a garden tub and a separate tiled shower. The upper floor also includes a bonus room and laundry room. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear screened porch, deck, or paver patio with fire pit. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $790,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville Performing Arts & Events will present a special evening of music, Ruben Sings Luther, at the Mooresville Performing Arts Cente…
CHAPEL HILL — Kelsey Rhyne sat on the bench after the final buzzer, waiting for her name to be announced. When it was, she quickly got up and …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 26-March 4. For more information regarding specific pl…
Eleven-year-old Finn died Saturday, March 11, “due to an irreparably broken hind leg.”
Authorities say a 34-year-old Davidson County man picked up a 13-year-old girl in Texas after persuading her to leave her home over the weeken…