Beautiful All Brick home in desirable Hamptons Neighborhood.The living space and storage in this 5000+ sq ft home will not disappoint! Home features plantation shutters, charming pocket doors 2 laundry rooms +much more! Downstairs open family room/kitchen w/see through fp. Cozy screened porch off kitchen, family room has adjoining private room, use as a parlor or study. Downstairs bdrm w/ full bathrm offers options for guest room, office or simply a sitting room. Walkout basement perfect for kids, entertaining, exercise room and storage. Includes full bath and partial kitchen with sink, counters and cabinets perfect for guests! Upstairs includes 4bdrms 3 full baths + bonus room that can a be used as a kids study room or craft room.Large Primary bdrm room w/ private room of bdrm perfect for relaxing or use as office, huge bathroom w/ garden whirlpool tub and walk in clset Huge 3rd floor w/ staircase walk up for storage could be finished out w/ another bathrm and bedrm/bonus or both!
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $795,000
