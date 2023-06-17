BACK ON THE MARKET AT NO FAULT TO THE SELLER...BRAND NEW dream home!! This house is huge, over 4K sqft including 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. 1 Bedroom on the main floor and the other 4 upstairs including the oversized owner's suite is impressive with its enormous walk-in closet. On the other side of the large loft/landing area is what could be considered a second primary. Very large bonus/entertainment room w/ double doors also on the second level. The kitchen opens wide into the living room overlooking the back covered patio. Great for entertaining and a separate dining room for special occasions. 2 garage's allows for lot's of parking, storage and easy access. Amazing neighborhood surrounded by other beautiful new homes. The backyard backs up to the woods giving you lot's of privacy. This home has it all! Built with our Whole Home Certification and come with a smart home technology package called TechConnect. 10-Year Transferable Structural Warranty from builder.