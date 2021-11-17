5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $850,000

RARE HAMPTONS FIND! Beautifully UPDATED John Wieland home on a private, wooded cul-de-sac lot with a gorgeous stone-lined SALTWATER POOL & HOT TUB! Nearly $400K in updates on this 4,836 sqft 5BD/5BA home with a 3 Car Garage... you don't want to miss this one! Kitchen renovated w/SS Appliances, Gas Stove, New Wine Refrig & Granite Island. Hardwoods on Main, Great Rm w/2 Story Stone Fireplace! Primary BD with LRG His & Hers Closets & separate office/nursery area. Primary Bath updated w/Dual Vanities, Heated Tile Floor & Jacuzzi. Secondary baths all updated w/Granite Tops, Tiled Showers & Floors! Newer Carpet & Fresh Paint! New WINDOWS throughout home! Finished Basement w/updated LVP Flooring & Lights w/Full Bath and 336 sqft of Unfinished Storage. Deck off main w/Gas Line for Grill & Cover Patio below! Entire Exterior Painted and all rot fixed. Full Irrigation & Central VAC/Architectural Shingles 2010/Upgraded HVAC System 2013/New Water Heater 2020/Fenced Backyard. HOME WARRANTY Incl.