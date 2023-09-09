!! 90K PRICE IMPROVEMENT !! Home is less than 5 years old and located on a corner lot. The property has been well maintained and has numerous upgrades, including window blinds and custom closets. Additionally, it features an irrigation system to help maintain the landscaping. Another notable feature is a guest suite located on the main level of the home, providing a separate space for guests or potential multi-generational living arrangements. The kitchen features white cabinets that add a touch of elegance. With ample storage space and a spacious island, it offers both functionality and style. This suite includes a spa-like bathroom, allowing for a tranquil and rejuvenating experience. The suite also features a huge walk-in closet, providing ample storage space for clothing and accessories.