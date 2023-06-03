Welcome to 18014 Sulton Terrace! Builder warranty is transferrable! The Nottingham is a popular Walden estate's two-story home featuring a massive upstairs bonus/ loft, gourmet kitchen, second-floor laundry room, downstairs study, 1st-floor suite, 2nd floor owner's suite & 3 additional bedrooms. Over $30K in upgrades: fencing, professional landscaping, high end appliances. Spacious gathering room including a fireplace & the gourmet kitchen w/ casual dining area. The screened porch overlooks an expansive yard. The 1st floor also includes a 2nd bedrm suite w/ full bath. Luxurious owner’s suite & bath on the second floor: generous walk-in closet, shower + soaking tub & dual sinks & vanities. Add-ons: Tray ceilings, shower in second suite, study, laundry tub, and tankless water heater. 3 Car garage w/ Tesla charger! Close to downtown Huntersville, shops, restaurants & easy commute to uptown/airport. Neighborhood features cabana, pool, walking trails, basketball & playground!