5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $995,000

Home just completed! Lovely cottage home with real stone and siding exterior. The 20' x 19' Great Room, open to Kitchen and Dining, has stacked sliding doors opening to the LARGE Covered Outdoor Living Area, which will become your most used room in the home. The Kitchen dazzles, with cabinetry resembling built-in furniture, and the placement of accent windows integrates beauty into your open living area. A private hallway to the first floor Owners Suite, with box bay and spa-like bath featuring an open shower and freestanding tub, turns your suite into a hide away, serene and luxurious. The Study is tucked away in the front of the home. Upstairs features 4 large bedrooms, all with walk-in closets; an oversized Bonus Room along with Tech or Hobby Space and a Storage Room. Home design at it's finest!