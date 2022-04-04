The Farm at Ingleside is a magnificent community of new traditional homes in Iron Station, NC. This community is surrounded by conveniences of shopping, restaurants and easy access to Hwy. 16. It is near Uptown Charlotte, home to an international airport and just minutes from renowned Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in NC. Amenities include a clubhouse with great room, fireplace, kitchenette and fitness center. Your family can enjoy a dip in the zero-entry pool or swim laps up to 5 lanes. Also, tot lot and walking trails. This amazing new community offers a wide range of 1-2 story floor plans to meet your needs and lifestyle. The combination of location, amenities, included features and quality-built homes, it's easy to see why so many families are seeking this new hidden gem.
5 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $449,990
